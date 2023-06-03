Sergio Ramos to leave PSG, move to Saudi Pro League on cards

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sergio Ramos to depart PSG

The former Spain captain Sergio Ramos announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season on Friday, June 2. The legendary defender will make his last appearance for PSG in their last Ligue 1 game against Clermont Foot on Saturday at Le Parc des Princes. PSG fans will also witness their star forward Lionel Messi playing in Red and Blue colors for the last time on Saturday.

Ramos confirmed his decision with a message for PSG fans on his social media. He said that PSG's Saturday game against Clermont Foot will be his last day with the club and thanked fans for two special years in Paris.

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain" Ramos posted on social media. "I don't know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis."

PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi released a statement on Friday and thanked Ramos for his services at Le Parc des Princes. "We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us.

"Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best."

After a successful 16-year stint with Real Madrid, where he made 671 appearances and scored 101 goals, Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer ahead of the 2021/22 season. He missed the majority of the first season due to injury and fitness issues. But made a sensational comeback this season with 30 starts in Ligue 1 and featured in every minute of PSG's Champions League campaign. Ramos has made overall 57 appearances for PSG and has scored five goals so far.

PSG have already lined up Ramos' replacement as they secured Inter Milan's defender Milan Skriniar on a free transfer. Ramos is currently linked with several clubs from Saudi Pro League, including Al-Nassr, where his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Rolando captains the team.

