  FIFA World Cup 2022 | Senegal hand hosts Qatar their second straight defeat; will next face England

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Senegal hand hosts Qatar their second straight defeat; will next face England

Qatar has lost both its games and will be eliminated later on Friday and less than a week into the World Cup if Netherlands and Ecuador draw in the other Group A game.

Kartik Mehindru Edited By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2022 20:53 IST
Senegal celebrating the win vs Qatar.
Image Source : GETTY Senegal celebrating the win vs Qatar.

Qatar fell to their second-straight loss at the World Cup as Senegal defeated them 3-1 on Friday. 

The Four Goals

Striker Boulaye Dia drilled in that first goal after Qatar defender Boualem Khoukhi tried to make a clearance under no pressure, didn’t connect properly and landed on his backside.

Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with a header from a corner.

Qatar substitute Mohammed Muntari gave the hosts a glimmer of hope with a header to make it 2-1. but the Qatar fightback lasted six minutes before Bamba Dieng put Senegal two goals clear again.

Senegal will next be in action against Ecuador, while Qatar will face Netherlands.

Detailed Report to follow... 

(Inpust AP)

