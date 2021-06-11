Friday, June 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Scotland to take knee vs England at Euro 2020

Scotland to take knee vs England at Euro 2020

Scotland captain Andy Roberton says “we have collectively decided to again take the knee as a team for the fixture against England at Wembley Stadium.”

AP AP
London Published on: June 11, 2021 20:27 IST
Scotland to take knee vs England at Euro 2020
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Scotland to take knee vs England at Euro 2020

Scotland's players will take a knee at the European Championship before the game against England in London but will stand ahead of matches in Glasgow against the Czech Republic and Croatia.

The England team has been doing the anti-racism gesture since last year.

Related Stories

Scotland captain Andy Roberton says “we have collectively decided to again take the knee as a team for the fixture against England at Wembley Stadium.”

The match will be played on June 18.

The gesture has been booed by a section of England fans but the team will continue to take a knee at Euro 2020. England's first game of the tournament will be on Sunday against Croatia.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X