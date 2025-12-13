'Save Indian football' - Young fan shares key message as Lionel Messi reaches India for GOAT Tour 2025 Messi’s India visit has drawn massive attention, but a viral “Save Indian Football” placard highlighted the sport’s uncertainty, with the ISL in limbo and the tour focused more on optics than football engagement. The GOAT Tour will kickoff at 9:30 am in Kolkata.

Kolkata:

Lionel Messi’s first steps on Indian soil during his three-day visit offered a moment that went far beyond celebrity spectacle. As the Argentine legend arrived in Kolkata, a brief video from the airport captured a young woman holding a handwritten sign that read, “Save Indian Football.” The image spread quickly online, resonating with supporters who see the message as an honest snapshot of the game’s fragile condition in the country.

Messi is in India from December 13 to 15 as part of what organisers have branded the “GOAT Tour.” His tightly managed itinerary takes him through Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi within a 72-hour window. While the visit has generated enormous public interest, it has unfolded at a time when Indian football itself is grappling with unresolved problems.

The Indian Super League remains in limbo, with the All India Football Federation yet to secure sponsors or a broadcast partner. Even in mid-December, there is no confirmation on when the league might restart or whether it will return in its existing format. This uncertainty has cast a long shadow over what would otherwise be a celebratory occasion.

Messi’s schedule reflects a focus on ceremonial appearances rather than footballing engagement. In Kolkata, he is set to virtually unveil a 70-foot statue. Hyderabad will host a 7v7 exhibition match featuring Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. The tour also includes meetings with three chief ministers, the prime minister and a range of prominent public figures from film and sport.

Sunil Chhetri to meet Messi in Mumbai

There was earlier information that Sunil Chhetri had declined an invitation to meet Messi, believing such an interaction would hold little significance. That stance has since shifted, with the former India captain now expected to meet the World Cup winner in Mumbai on December 14, reportedly following political pressure. The meeting is understood to be a one-off.

Notably, no other Indian footballers are scheduled to interact with Messi. Organisers have instead introduced an ultra-premium meet-and-greet priced at Rs 10 lakh, allowing a small number of fans a brief personal interaction and photograph. The cost has drawn criticism from supporters who feel it places a rare footballing moment beyond the reach of ordinary fans.