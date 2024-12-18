Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
  Real Madrid vs Pachuca live streaming: How to watch Intercontinental Cup final live on TV, online in India?

Real Madrid vs Pachuca live streaming details: The Spanish giants secured direct qualification to the Intercontinental Cup final by winning the 2023-24 Champions League title while Pachuca defeated Al Ahly FC to enter the summit clash on Wednesday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 17:41 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 18:42 IST
Real Madrid vs Pachuca live streaming details
Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid vs Pachuca live streaming details

Real Madrid will be taking on Mexican giants Pachuca in the mouth-watering Intercontinental Cup 2024 final on Wednesday, December 18. The Spanish side directly secured the qualification by winning last season's UEFA Champions League while Pachuca overcame the Egyptian side Al Ahly FC in a penalty shootout in their last game.

The Los Blancos have made a strong comeback from their poor start to the season and are looking set to challenge Barcelona for the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti's men enter this game after a 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano but are clear favourites against Pachuca who are struggling for results in Liga MX this season.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ live streaming and telecast

  • When is the Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ final scheduled?

The high-voltage Real Madrid vs Pachuca final game will be played on Wednesday, December 18.

  • At what time does the Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ final begin?

The Real Madrid vs Pachuca final game will begin at 10:30 pm IST (8 pm local time).

  • Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ final game venue

The Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ final game will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

  • Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ final match live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ final game for the India-based users.

  • Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ final live online in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ final game online on the FIFA+ application and website for free.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca​ predicted playing XI

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Vazquez, Aureliem Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Garcia; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Pachuca: Carlos Moreno; Rodriguez, Cabral, Micolta, Gonzalez; Montiel, Pedraza, Deossa, Bautista, Oussama Idrissi; Salomon Rondon.

