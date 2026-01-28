Real Madrid vs Benfica: Where to watch UEFA Champions League clash on TV and stream online in India? Benfica host Real Madrid in a decisive Champions League clash, with the Portuguese side needing a win to keep qualification hopes alive. Madrid, on the other hand, aim to secure a top-eight finish and direct entry into the knockout stage amid strong recent form.

Lisbon:

Benfica will host Real Madrid at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on Wednesday as both clubs meet in the final matchday of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase. This fixture carries significant weight as Benfica must win to keep their hopes of advancing alive, while Real Madrid are aiming to secure a direct spot in the round of 16 with a positive result.

Benfica’s campaign in Europe has been inconsistent. They sit in 29th position in the 36-team league table and are currently outside the playoff places, two points behind the qualification threshold. A defeat against Juventus last time out compounded their challenge, leaving them needing maximum points on home soil to maintain their continental hopes. Domestically, however, the Portuguese side are unbeaten in the Primeira Liga, showing strong form in league competition despite their struggles in Europe.

Real Madrid arrive in Lisbon in good momentum under coach Álvaro Arbeloa, with a string of victories across competitions, including a commanding 6-1 Champions League win over Monaco and a solid La Liga result against Villarreal. Their position in the league phase standings gives them the upper hand, and a draw would likely be enough to almost secure a top-eight finish and a direct knockout place.

Key players will be under the microscope. Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé has been a prolific scorer this season, while Benfica will look to Vangelis Pavlidis for inspiration in attack. Injuries on Madrid’s defensive line could influence tactics, opening the door for an open, competitive encounter.

Real Madrid vs Benfica Broadcast Details

When is Real Madrid vs Benfica match?

Real Madrid vs Benfica will be played on Wednesday, January 28 (January 29, as per IST).

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Benfica match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Benfica match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Benfica match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Monaco football match will be played at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Benfica match on TV in India?

The match between Real Madrid vs Benfica will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Benfica match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Benfica football match online on SonyLiv.