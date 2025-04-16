Real Madrid vs Arsenal live streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League? Check out the broadcast details, including where to watch on TV and live stream the Real Madrid vs Arsenal match in India. The Los Blancos are trailing 3-0 and need a miraculous comeback to win the tie and qualify for the semis.

New Delhi:

The reigning UEFA Champions League winner, Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of the quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Los Blancos looked clueless for the majority part of the time and the Mikel Arteta side took advantage of that, as they controlled the tempo of the game. Even so, the Gunners found it difficult to break the deadlock in the first half.

Things changed drastically in the second half after a stunning free-kick from Declan Rice in the 58th minute of the game. Before Real Madrid could think of a comeback in the final minutes of the game, Rice converted another one from the free-kick. The visitors were 2-0 down in the 70th minute but they couldn’t stage any comeback. In the 75th minute, Madrid conceded another goal following a goal from Mikel Merino.

Its deemed nearly impossible for Real Madrid to script a comeback in the second leg. However, as Peter Drury once mentioned, “Real Madrid is a miracle club, crazy things happen here.” Santiago Bernabeu has witnessed several miraculous comebacks in its history and the fans would hope for something similar but on the pitch, Arsenal won’t make it any easier. Interestingly, Real Madrid has never defeated Arsenal in the European competition and more interestingly, they have never scored a goal against the London-based club.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Broadcast details

When is Real Madrid vs Arsenal match?

The Real Madrid vs Arsenal will be played on Thursday, April 17.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Arsenal match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Arsenal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (April 17)

Where is the Real Madrid vs Arsenal match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Arsenal football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Arsenal match on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast Real Madrid vs Arsenal live for India-based users.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Arsenal match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Arsenal football match online on SonyLiv and JioTV.