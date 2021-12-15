Wednesday, December 15, 2021
     
Real Madrid players Modric and Marcelo positive for virus

Madrid did not give any details of their condition and didn't say whether anyone else was deemed close contact.  

Madrid (Spain) Published on: December 15, 2021 20:30 IST
File photo of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo
File photo of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Wednesday.

Modric played the entire game when Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Sunday. Marcelo was an unused substitute.

Madrid's next game is against Cadiz on Sunday.

The team then plays at Athletic Bilbao three days later in the last game before the league's winter break. 

