Real Madrid 2021-22 kit leaked; photos reveal Benzema, Marcelo sporting new colour

Image Source : TWITTER/FOOTYHEADLINES.COM A leaked photo reveals Real Madrid's purported jersey for the next season.

The Real Madrid jersey of the upcoming season was leaked as per photos shared by football website footyheadlines.com. As per the photos shared by the website, club's star players Karim Benzema and Marcelo were seen wearing the new home kit, traditionally white, at what seems to be team's current playing stadium Alfredo di Stefano's stand.

The website also shared another photo in which Madrid's Spanish winger Marco Asensio was also seen wearing the home jersey. The report further stated that the jersey is spired by the Plaza de Cibeles, the place where Madrid celebrates its titles.

While the last year home kit, sported the traditional Adidas (team's kit sponsor) stripes in pink, in the news season the jersey is mainly white with logos in orange - officially "Lucky Orange". "The Three Stripes sit on the shoulders and are "Hi-res Blue". The shirt has a blue crew neck collar with orange piping," wrote the report.

It was further stated that the jersye's upper back features a circular badge with an orange border and orange lines around the centre. Across the while portion of the jersey, one can also find spiral designs inspired by the Plaza de Ciebeles.