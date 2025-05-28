Real Betis vs Chelsea live streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Conference League final in India? Real Betis will play Chelsea in the final of the UEFA Conference League. Check out where you can watch it live in India or stream it for free.

New Delhi:

After a few dreadful seasons in the Premier League, Chelsea are once again back in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Enzo Maresca side finished fourth on the table and cemented their place in Europe’s top-most prestigious club competition in the 2025-26 season. Despite so, the Conference League final against Real Betis holds massive importance to the London-based club.

Chelsea have the opportunity to become the first-ever team to win all five of UEFA’s major men’s club competitions. Meanwhile, they arrived at the tournament as one of the favourites and have been extremely dominant. They beat Legia Warszawa in the quarters and eased past Swedish side Djurgardens in the semi-finals to qualify for the summit clash.

Real Betis, on the other hand, finished sixth in the La Liga and have already qualified for next season’s UEFA Europa League. However, a European trophy at the end of the season is everything a club dreams of, and it is the same for Betis. They relatively had a trickier part in comparison to Chelsea, but managed to beat Fiorentina in the semi-final, who were on the course of their third successive final.

Notably, former Real Madrid star Isco will be vital for Betis, while the form of Antony, who is on loan from Manchester United, can bother the English club. Chelsea, however, have a strong attacking line as well as a terrific contest awaits in Poland.

Real Betis vs Chelsea Broadcast details

When is Real Betis vs Chelsea match?

Real Betis vs Chelsea will be played on Thursday, May 29.

At what time does the Real Betis vs Chelsea match begin?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Betis vs Chelsea match being played?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea football match will be played at Wroclaw Stadium in Poland.

Where can you watch the Real Betis vs Chelsea match on TV in India?

The match between Real Betis vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Real Betis vs Chelsea match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Betis vs Chelsea football match online on Sony Liv and Jio TV.