Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim interested to buy Manchester United

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is reportedly interested in buying Premier League club Manchester United. The English club, which is owned by the Glazer family, has been put up for sale since November. The owners hope for a £6bn for the club but the emir value it at £4.5bn.

The Emir had earlier bought the French club PSG in 2011 through Qatar Sports Investment and would want the UEFA to make a regulation change. The current regulations of the UEFA do not permit clubs with the same owners to face each other in its competition. This means if a regulation change is not done, the potential Qatar-owned Man United will not be able to face Qatar-owned PSG in the Champions League.

Notably, the Glazer family announced in November 2022 that it is 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives' for the English club. The Raine Group has been appointed as the exclusive financial adviser. Britain’s billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe was the first to officially declare his interest in the United club.

Manchester United are on the third spot in the points table of the ongoing Premier League season and are looking to reach the Champions League. They recently played a 2-2 draw against Leeds United. The draw leaves United third in the table, two points behind Manchester City while Leeds are 16th in the standings. Sancho, who came on with United 2-0 down, equalised (70) after linking up with Luke Shaw down the left having seen Marcus Rashford head the hosts level (62) with his 20th goal in all competitions this season.

Leeds, who sacked head coach Jesse Marsch on Monday, opened the scoring after just 55 seconds through Wilfried Gnonto's superb low-drilled effort from the edge of the area and struck early in the second as Raphael Varane turned in substitute Crysencio Summerville's low cross (48).

United missed the chance to go level on points with second-placed City, while Leeds push themselves a point clear of the relegation zone but are now winless in eight league games.

