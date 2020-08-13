Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League: Will give everything I have for Arsenal, says Mesut Ozil

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has said he will stay with the club "through to the last day" of his contract in June 2021.

"Things have been difficult but I love Arsenal," Ozil told the Athletic. "I'll decide when I go, not other people."

"I'll give everything I have for this club," he added. "Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger. I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again."

The German midfielder has not played since the Premier League resumed in June.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had earlier announced that they are looking to cut off 55 jobs as a result of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement put out by the club's Head of Football Raul Sanllehi and Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham, Arsenal said that their "main sources of income have all reduced significantly".

"Revenue from broadcasters, match-day and commercial activities have all been hit severely and these impacts will continue into at least the forthcoming 2020/21 season," the statement read.

"Over recent years we have consistently invested in additional staff to take the club forward but with the expected reduction of income in mind, it is now clear that we must reduce our costs further to ensure we are operating in a sustainable and responsible way, and to enable us to continue to invest in the team."

