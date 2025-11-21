Premier League approves new spending caps for 2026–27 Season, check full details The Premier League will introduce new spending caps next season, limiting clubs’ squad costs to 85% of football revenue. The new SCR and SSR rules replace PSR, aim to improve sustainability, and include penalties such as fines and points deductions for overspending.

London:

The Premier League has approved a major overhaul of its financial regulations, confirming that spending caps will come into force from next season. In a landmark decision made on Friday, clubs voted in favour of introducing the “Squad Cost Ratio” (SCR) and “Sustainability and Systemic Resilience” (SSR) rules, replacing the long-criticised “Profitability and Sustainability Rules” (PSR) that recently led to points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Under the new framework, clubs will be required to keep on-field expenditure within 85% of their football-related revenue and net profit or loss from player trading. An additional 30% allowance will be available, but crossing that threshold will trigger penalties. A club that exceeds the extended limit and moves into what the league has labelled the “Red Threshold” will face sporting sanctions, including potential points deductions.

The Premier League said the updated financial system offers clearer boundaries and a structure more consistent with UEFA’s current approach to cost control.

It stated that the changes “promote the opportunity for all of its clubs to aspire to greater success, while protecting the competitive balance and compelling nature of the League.”

Role of SCR

SCR places emphasis specifically on squad spending, which includes salaries for players and the head coach, agents’ fees, and transfer-related costs. Football-related revenue will continue to cover income generated from matches, league distributions, competition earnings, commercial partnerships, and even non-football events hosted at stadiums.

Unlike PSR, which assessed clubs over a rolling three-year financial period, SCR will apply spending limits on a season-by-season basis. The league argues the shift will give clubs more flexibility to invest elsewhere.

“By concentrating on squad costs, SCR gives clubs greater freedom to invest in other aspects of their operations,” the league said.

The SSR component, meanwhile, focuses on safeguarding long-term financial health. It will evaluate working capital, liquidity, and positive equity to ensure clubs remain stable and resilient across short, medium, and long-term horizons.

The introduction of these rules marks one of the Premier League’s most significant regulatory changes in recent years, aiming to balance ambition with sustainability while preventing the financial volatility that has plagued several clubs.