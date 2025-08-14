Premier League 2025-26: Where to watch world's number-one football league in India? The 2025-26 season of the Premier League will begin early Saturday in India. Defending champions Liverpool will take on Bournemouth in the opening fixture of the season. Check out where to watch the blockbuster action live on TV and stream online in India.

New Delhi:

The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off with high drama as Liverpool, the reigning champions, host Bournemouth at Anfield. The Arne Slot side faces the toughest opening 10 games, including clashes with several top-six sides and a home game against Manchester United.

On the other hand, the Red Devils, coming off their worst-ever Premier League season, have the hardest start with games against Arsenal, Man City, and Chelsea in their first five fixtures. After a dreadful season, they made several changes to the squad, including changing the entire frontline, which now features Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Arsenal’s early fixtures are also challenging, hosting United and facing top teams like Liverpool and Man City within the opening weeks. The Mikel Arteta side will hope to finally get over the line after the blockbuster signing of Viktor Gyokeres. They have also signed Noni Madueke from rival Chelsea and Martin Zubimendi, among others.

Surprises may come from newly promoted teams like Sunderland and Burnley, who have relatively easier starts, though ending long winless streaks in opening games will be a tough task. Key matches to watch early on include the Manchester United vs Arsenal showdown and Liverpool’s title defence under pressure.

In the Community Shield final against Crystal Palace, the defending champions were handed a reality check ahead of the season, when they lost the summit clash in penalties. Slot will have a tough job in managing all his players, as several heavyweight players, including Florian Writz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have joined the squad. Several others, including Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi, are linked with the club.

Meanwhile, the Premier League will miss the service of several influential figures this season. Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min has left the club to join Los Angeles FC. United’s Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan, while the legendary Kevin de Bruyne completed a move to Napoli.

Premier League 2025-26 broadcast details

Where to watch Premier League on TV?

The Premier League will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where to watch Premier League online?

The Premier League can be viewed live on JioHotstar.