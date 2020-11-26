'A maestro of football': PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Argentina's Diego Maradona

Thursday, November 26, 2020
     
India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2020 9:55 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Argentina's Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday after suffering from a cardiorespiratory arrest at his home.

Widely regarded one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona played a key role in Argentina's victory in the 1986 World Cup, and was one of the two footballers (the other being play) to be honoured with the FIFA Player of the Century award in 2000.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace."

Maradona captivated fans around the world over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own. His stint with Italian side Napoli was one of the more prominent ones in Maradona's club career, as he lifted the Serie A title on two occasions with the side.

The attacker made 91 appearances for Argentina, scoring 34 goals. For Napoli, he played in 259 matches, netting the ball on 115 occasions. 

After his playing career, Maradona took to management and reached the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. At the time of his death, Maradona was the manager of Argentina's first-divison side Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata (or simply Gimnasia).

 

