Players want to win trophies after near-misses in English cup ties: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United will resume their challenge for the Europa League later tonight when they take on LASK in the round-of-16 tie.

Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the team needs to win trophies now after a few near-misses in the English Cup ties.

United take on LASK at Old Trafford on Wednesday night already five goals to the good, following the 5-0 away victory back in March before the coronavirus hit.

With a quarter-final spot within touching distance, Ole told MUTV's Mark Sullivan on Manchester United's official website that it's important the team get the job finished in a strong manner, with the boss focused on going all the way in the next stages of the tournament in Germany.

"You've got a trophy to fight for. Some players enjoy that pressure of having to do something. Of course we want to get to the next step on this journey with this team and win things. We've been to the semis in the FA Cup and into the semis of the Carabao Cup and third in the league, but now we want to kick on because all these players want to win trophies and this team needs to know that we can go past the semis and get to a final," Solskjaer said on manutd.com.

"I think it's important and we're always hungry to improve all the time. And we're hungry to win. When you're at Man United, there are two things that matter: improving and winning. We want to lift a trophy, of course. The time that you do it is a great occasion for everyone, getting your hands on any trophy, and some of these need to get that feeling," he said.

On the players staying focused and maintaining their professionalism given they have such a huge first-leg lead, he said: "Well, I don't think their professionalism is in question anyway. It's a game of football that you want to win. All these players want to fight for trophies and we want to go to Germany with a big squad intact and in form."

"They've had a few days off, they've looked after themselves and had a few days' training now, and they're getting ready now for competition again."

