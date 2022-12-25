Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pele Health Update: Brazil legend's family gathers in hospital, posts yet another video

Brazilian football legend Pele’s family has gathered in the hospital after his fitness has worsened with the ongoing cancer battle. The three-time World Cup winner’s family posted a video where they have given the latest update regarding his health. The three-time FIFA World Cup winner has been in the hospital for well over a month and was recently contraindicated with Covid-19.

Latest video from family

In the video, the Brazilian legend is shown with his family showing him a smart phone as somebody is talking to him through it. The problem is that Pelé doesn't look like he is fully aware of what's happening. We have no idea if this is an effect of the medicine he is taking or if he is in some kind of anesthetic.

Pelé is still expected to spend Christmas at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Medical center but his family members know this is a dire situation for him. Ever since he was diagnosed with cancer, Pelé has been trying to fight for his life but his advanced age is also a major factor here.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been many different football personalities who have sent messages of support to Pelé. Other Brazilian footballers such as Neymar have been sending messages to their idol while there are many social media messages coming from all around the world.

The entire world of football is ocncerned about Pelé health status. However, we all know the situation is not optimal and anything can happen in the span of a few hours. All we can do by now is wait for the moment and feel grateful we lived in an era where Pelé was still alive for many years.

Son also in hospital

Pelé's son, Edinho is already at the hospital with his father and waiting for the moment of his departure. Football legends passing on like this is always a heart breaker, but Pelé has lived a pretty fulfilling life so far.

No matter what happens, he can rest assured the entire world loves him and his legacy will continue until the end of time. For many, the greatest footballer who ever lived. Especially for the older generations who got to see both him and all the other football legends who came after.

