Paris FC stun defending champions PSG to knock them out of French Cup Former PSG winger Jonathan Ikone starred with the only goal of the match as he found the back of the net for Paris FC in a stunning win in the French Cup round of 32. This was Paris FC's first win against their richer and more illustrious neighbour.

New Delhi:

In a major upset, Paris FC stunned defending champions PSG in the French Cup with a 1-0 win over them in the round of 32 clash. This marked the club's first-ever win against its richer and more illustrious neighbour.

Record 16-time champions of the Coupe de France, PSG have failed to make it to the last 32 for the first time since the 2012–13 season. This was PSG's first home game loss in the event since losing their last in 2022.

The holders dominated proceedings at home on Monday but failed to convert their superiority, a lapse that proved costly when Paris FC struck the decisive blow in the 74th minute.

Former PSG winger Jonathan Ikone finished off a swift counterattack to score the only goal, just a month after netting a hat-trick in Paris FC’s fifth-round victory over US Raon-l'Etape.

A product of PSG's youth system, Ikone made seven senior appearances for the club during the 2016–17 season before going on to enjoy more sustained spells with Lille and Fiorentina.

PSG enjoyed 70 per cent possession and fired 25 shots to Paris FC’s four, but visiting goalkeeper Obed Nkambadio produced an outstanding performance to keep the hosts at bay.

Speaking after the win, Ikone revealed how he felt his goal helped his team stun the reigning champions. "We’re really happy, we managed to defend well," Ikone told France Télévisions. “I’m really happy with my goal, just a joy, and I hope it’s not my last goal," he added.