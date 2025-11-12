Oscar, former Chelsea midfielder, collapses in training; rushed to ICU in Sao Paulo Former Chelsea star Oscar collapsed during Sao Paulo’s training due to cardiac issues and is now stable in the hospital. The 34-year-old is reportedly considering retirement, with the club confirming they’ll support his decision based on medical advice.

Sao Paulo:

Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar is reportedly weighing retirement from professional football after collapsing during Sao Paulo’s pre-season training session on Tuesday. The 34-year-old suffered a cardiac episode while undergoing medical assessments and was rushed to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Sao Paulo.

According to reports from Brazilian outlet Globo, the midfielder was performing an interval test on an exercise bike when he suddenly felt unwell, collapsed, and lost consciousness for nearly two minutes. Club medical staff immediately provided assistance before Oscar was transferred to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition. He continues to undergo a series of cardiological tests as doctors seek to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Oscar, who has two children, an 11-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, with his wife Ludmila, is expecting a third child. Following the health scare, multiple sources in Brazil suggest he is seriously considering ending his career to prioritise his health and family.

Carlos Belmonte addresses Oscar’s future

Sao Paulo’s football director, Carlos Belmonte, addressed the situation, emphasising that the club’s primary concern is Oscar’s well-being.

“Right now, the only thing we’re thinking about is that Oscar is well, stays well, then we’ll have other concerns. If Oscar is well and fit, we’re counting on him for the 2026 season. If Oscar isn’t, or if he makes a personal decision not to play anymore, we will support the player’s decision. Oscar is a young man who deserves all our respect, he’s extremely dedicated, so let’s wait and see. We’re counting on Oscar in 2026 if he’s able to. If he decides to stop, we’ll negotiate Oscar’s departure,” Belmonte said.

Sao Paulo also issued an official statement confirming the incident and outlining the medical response.

“During tests carried out on Tuesday morning (11), at SuperCT, as part of the preparation for the 2026 pre-season, athlete Oscar presented an incident with cardiological changes, being promptly attended to by the club’s professionals and the medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita, who were present at the site,” the statement read.

Notably, Oscar joined Chelsea from Internacional in 2012 for £25 million, winning two Premier League titles, a League Cup, and the Europa League before moving to Shanghai SIPG in 2016. He returned to Brazil last December, signing a three-year deal with Sao Paulo.