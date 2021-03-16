Tuesday, March 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Neymar ruled out of PSG's French Cup game against Lille

Neymar ruled out of PSG's French Cup game against Lille

PSG said Neymar is back in training, but coach Mauricio Pochettino does not want to take any risks with the Brazil striker, who has been sidelined for more than a month because of the injury.

AP AP
Paris Published on: March 16, 2021 19:59 IST
Neymar 
Image Source : AP

Neymar 

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Lille in the French Cup on Wednesday while he continues to recover from a left thigh injury.

PSG said Neymar is back in training, but coach Mauricio Pochettino does not want to take any risks with the Brazil striker, who has been sidelined for more than a month because of the injury.

Neymar could return by the end of the week in a crucial league match against third-place Lyon. In a very tight race for the league title, Lille moved three points clear at the top of the standings last weekend when second-place PSG lost at home against Nantes.

PSG will also be without the injured Juan Bernat and Pablo Sarabia for the cup game.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News