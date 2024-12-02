Mohamed Salah equals Wayne Rooney's all-time Premier League record in his 'last Anfield game against City'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohamed Salah scored and assisted against Manchester City at Anfield on November 11, 2024

Mohamed Salah clearly hinted at leaving Liverpool this summer after another sensational performance against Manchester City on Sunday. Salah scored and assisted against the struggling Citizens to help the Reds stretch their English Premier League lead to 11 points at the top.

Salah produced a brilliant assist down the right flank to Coady Gapko's opening goal in the first half and then scored from the spot in the second half as Arne Slot's men defeated frustrated Pep Guardiola's side 2-0 at Anfield to all further cement their position for the league title.

After the game, Salah, who has little over 7 months left on his Liverpool contract, admitted that he could leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season. The 32-year-old forward has hinted at his Anfield exit on so many occasions already this season as the 19-time English champions haven't started any contract extension talks.

"Honestly, it's in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it," Mohamed Salah told Sky Sports after the City game. "The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen.

The Egyptian star also revealed that he has not received any offer but confirmed that he is 'more out than in' at Liverpool.

"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, so, I'm probably more out than in. You know now I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah."

Salah equals Wayne Rooney's major milestone

Salah has been exceptional at Liverpool with 11 goals and 7 assists in the English Premier League. In his latest game against the City, Salah equalled legendary Wayne Rooney's record for a goal and assist in the most league matches.

Both Salah and Rooney have scored and assisted in the same league game on a record 36 occasions, with the former Manchester United and Everton star playing 215 games more than the Liverpool star.