Marc Guéhi explains motivation behind joining Manchester City, what he brings to Pep Guardiola's side Marc Guéhi explained his move to Manchester City, saying the club’s environment suits his drive to improve. He highlighted his calm, well-rounded game and credited supportive influences for his development as he begins work under Pep Guardiola.

Marc Guéhi has spoken about his outlook, development, and motivation after joining Manchester City, offering insight into the mindset he believes will help him thrive at one of Europe’s most demanding clubs. In an interview, the defender emphasised balance, self-awareness, and growth over individual acclaim.

Rather than defining himself by a single outstanding trait, Guéhi described his game as built on reliability and composure. He suggested that his value lies in consistency and mentality, qualities he feels are essential within a squad competing at the highest level across multiple competitions.

“To be honest, I don’t have any single standout attribute, but I’d say I’m well-rounded and balanced across the board. What I can bring is calmness, a level head, and the qualities of a strong teammate,” Guéhi told JioHotstar.

Guéhi also reflected on the progress he has made in recent seasons, pointing to the influence of his surroundings and the people who have challenged him to improve. He credited constant encouragement and accountability as key drivers behind his steady rise, noting that development is rarely an individual pursuit.

“I’m grateful to have good people around me who constantly push me. As they say, you’re a product of your environment, and I’m the result of having those individuals who support and challenge me every day. I’m thankful they’re in my life, helping me get better,” the former Crystal Palace defender added.

Incredible honour to play for a club of this stature: Guéhi

Speaking about his move to Manchester City, Guéhi explained that it represents more than a career milestone. He framed it as an opportunity to immerse himself in an environment that aligns with his personal standards and ambitions. The club’s reputation, infrastructure, and football culture were central to his decision, aligning with his long-standing desire to keep evolving as a player.

“It’s an incredible honour to play for a club of this stature. I’ve always been obsessed with getting better and constantly improving, and this feels like the perfect environment to do that. I’ve heard so much about the setup, the fans, the world-class players and the manager; it’s the right place for me to grow, while bringing my qualities to help everyone here succeed.” Guéhi mentioned.