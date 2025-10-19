Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League live: When and where to watch clash in India? Liverpool have suffered a recent blip after starting their Premier League title defence with a bang. The Arne Slot side has lost three matches in a row. They now host Manchester United in a high-stakes clash at home.

New Delhi:

Liverpool are set to host Manchester United in their eighth match of the Premier League 2025 as they look to bounce back from their recent blip.

The defending champions won their first five matches in a row before losing three on the trot as they were handed their first blow under Arne Slot.

Speaking on the performances, Slot, in a pre-match press conference, said, "We’ve played 10, won seven and lost three. The three losses were by close margins."

"But as I keep saying, we should not be dependent on such margins. Results don’t lie – if you lose three in a row, then you have to do better. We are aware of that and we have to react."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are on a low, having won three of their seven matches and drawn one. Manchester United have shown improved results but are yet to find their top gear this season.

Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head

The two giants have faced each other 217 times, with Manchester United enjoying an 83-72 lead over the Premier League champions. Meanwhile, United's last defeated Liverpool in the league stage in 2022 when Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford's goals took them home 2-1 despite Mohamed Salah's late consolation for the Reds.

Liverpool predicted starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike; Isak

Manchester United predicted lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount, Sesko

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League clash?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will begin on Sunday, October 19.

At what time does the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at Anfield Stadium.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match on TV in India?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match online in India?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for online streaming in India.