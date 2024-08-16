Liverpool set to kick off post-Jurgen Klopp era without new signings; Slot confirms failed bid for Zubimendi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Liverpool manager Arne Slot with Diogo Jota at Anfield on August 11, 2024

Liverpool will kick off their English Premier League 2024-25 campaign against Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17. The Reds will be playing their first match after Jurgen Klopp's successful nine years at Anfield and will target a positive start to new manager Arne Slot's era.

The 19-time Premier League winners enjoyed an impressive pre-season campaign with statement wins over Arsenal and Manchester United but are witnessing a no-show in the summer transfer window. Liverpool finally accepted a defeat in a pursuit of Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad will take on newly-promoted Ipswich Town without a new signing,

Liverpool remain the only English club without a singing in the summer transfer window but new manager Arne Slot seemed not worried on the eve of the first game against Ipswich at Portman Road. Slot assured the fans that the Reds' squad is strong enough to mount a title challenge and confirmed a failed bid for Zubimendi.

“It's not always true that if you bring in new players the team becomes stronger,” Arne Slot told reporters. “I said many times I think our squad is strong and it's not easy to find players who can help us or can even strengthen the squad. Zubimendi was one of them, to be fair, but he decided not to come."

Slot also added that new Sporting Director Richard Hughes tried to strengthen the squad but Zubimendi rejected the move to Anfield.

“In the background, (new sporting director) Richard (Hughes) is trying to strengthen the squad as he can but unfortunately Zubimendi decided not to come," Slot added. "He tried everything to bring him in, but if a player doesn't want to come, it's obvious he is not coming. I truly believe on the training ground you can help teams to improve. That is also what happened here in the recent years. Maybe you mean if the clubs around you do strengthen, their teams become better but it's not always true."

Unlike Liverpool, other English title contenders Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United have been busy in the transfer window. Chelsea are the biggest spender in the summer transfer window with quality signings Dominic Solanke and Archie Gray.