Liverpool end opening-day curse with dominant win over Ipswich Town; Mohamed Salah scripts major EPL record

Image Source : GETTY Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz during EPL game against Ipswich Town on August 17, 2024

Liverpool kicked off their English Premier League 2024-25 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday, August 17. The star forward Mohamed Salah scored and assisted another to help the Reds kick off the Arne Slot era with a win and take an early lead in the points table.

Arne Slot ended Liverpool's wait for the opening-day win under a new manager in the 21st century. Previous managers Rafael Benitez (2004), Roy Hodgson (2008), Kenny Dalglish (2011), Brendon Rodgers (2012) and Jurgen Klopp (2015) all lost their first match in charge for Liverpool.

Salah assisted Diogo Jota who scored an easy goal in the 60th minute to break the deadlock. Five minutes later, Salah himself found the back of the nets with a brilliant goal. This was his ninth goal in the opening match of the season, more than any other player in tournament history.

EPL legends Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard previously held the record with eight opening-day goals. Salah, making his 350th appearance for the Reds, also broke Rooney's previous record for most goal contributions of 13 on opening day. Salah, in his last year of contract at Anfield, claimed the Player of the Match award.

Playing their first-ever competitive game since Jurgen Klopp's exit at the end of the last season, Liverpool fielded a strong lineup with no major injury issues. New coach Arne Slot started with a 4-2-1-3 formation with Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz forming the forward line.

There were no surprises in Liverpool's starting lineup with young centre-back Jarell Amorin Quansah starting ahead of Ibrahima Konate to partner skipper Virgil Van Dijk. Konate substituted Quansah during the half-time amid injury concerns. In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch started alongside Alexis Mac Allister with Dominic Szoboszlai playing in a more advanced role.