Lionel Messi doubtful for FIFA World Cup? Argentine star leaves field with hamstring injury

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi’s fitness has become a major concern for Argentina ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The 38-year-old picked up a hamstring injury during Inter Miami’s league game against Philadelphia and was forced to leave the field early. On Monday, the club issued an official statement, confirming that medical examinations revealed a problem in Messi’s left hamstring.

The medical team described the issue as an "overload associated with muscle fatigue". Notably, the Argentine appeared uncomfortable well before leaving the pitch and was repeatedly seen reaching toward the back of his left leg. His movement became increasingly restricted before he was eventually substituted in the 73rd minute. Despite the discomfort, he was able to leave the field without assistance and immediately headed down the tunnel.

In the meantime, the MLS side has not indicated how long Messi could remain sidelined. Club officials stated that any decision regarding his return will depend on his "clinical and functional progress".

As things stand, Miami didn’t share enough information regarding the nature of the injury. Now, in hamstring-related injuries, players often need careful monitoring, as recovery varies with the severity of the strain. In Messi’s case, it’s difficult to understand, but one thing remains certain that the Argentine won’t take the field at all before the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina to regroup shortly

Before being withdrawn, Messi had a great influence as he assisted twice in the opening half. Conditions later deteriorated because of rain, creating a slick surface throughout the second period before Messi walked off.

Argentina’s coaching staff will now monitor developments closely as preparations for the World Cup gather pace. Lionel Scaloni’s squad is due to assemble shortly before a pair of warm-up matches scheduled in the United States. Argentina are set to face Honduras in Texas on June 6 before taking on Iceland in Alabama three days later.

Their tournament campaign begins on June 16 against Algeria in Kansas City. Group-stage fixtures against Austria and Jordan will follow in Arlington.

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