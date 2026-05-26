Kunal Ghosh resigns as Mohun Bagan Vice President due to personal reasons

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh has resigned from his position as Vice President of Mohun Bagan Super Giant for personal reasons, the politician confirmed on Tuesday, May 26. Ghosh, who served a second term as Vice President, submitted his resignation to club President Debashis Dutta and confirmed that no one had told him to do so.

"I have resigned from the position of Vice President of the beloved Mohun Bagan Club. Personal reasons. No one has said a word to me about this matter. I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to serve as Vice President of this historic club twice," Ghosh wrote on a social media post.

Ghosh feels 'blessed' to have served as VP twice

Ghosh quoted the letter that he sent to Dutta, wherein he highlighted his experience of having served in the role twice. "I feel blessed and grateful for the opportunity to have worked twice as Vice President of a historic club like Mohun Bagan.

"I have known Mohun Bagan since my early days. I learned to walk on this very ground. From childhood and adolescence, in the stands of the field. The image still floats before my eyes of going to the AIFF office in Delhi with massive supporter signatures during the club's suspension crisis, alongside Manasda and Bideshda.

"Later, as Vice President, I tried my best to contribute constructively alongside. I enjoyed that work too. I also thank you for implementing the 'Sports Library' in the club as per my proposal.

Mohun Bagan lose ISL title to East Bengal

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan lost the ISL 2025-26 title to Kolkata rivals East Bengal after emerging out second due to their goal difference after the sides were tied on points. East Bengal defeated Inter Kashi by 2-1 as Mohun Bagan beat SC Delhi by a similar margin too.

However, Mohun Bagan needed a big win as they were six goals behind their neighbours. Had they won the clash by 7-1, they would have been crowned as the champions.