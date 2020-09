Lionel Messi criticises Barcelona for selling Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi and Barcelona affair have been a dream relationship gone wrong and with the entire last month’s saga where the club’s legend wanted to quit the Catalan giants and publically expressing his no confidence in the club president Josep Bartomeu.

And with Barcelona now selling their other star player Luis Suarez to rivals Atletico Madrid, Messi found it hard to hide his frustration and took to Instagram to make his feelings apparent on his ‘dear friend’ unceremoniously leaving the club.

“You did not deserve to be thrown out as they have done to you. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me,” Messi wrote in the open letter.

His entire letter read:“I was already getting the used to the idea but today I entered the dressing room and that’s when it really hit me,” wrote Messi.

“How difficult it’s going to be not to continue sharing the day to day with you, as much on the field as off it. We’re going to miss you all so much. We’ve had a lot years together, many friends, lunches, dinners… Many things that will never be forgotten, every day together.

“It will be strange to see you in another shirt and much stranger to face you. You deserved a goodbye for what you are: one of the most important players in the club's history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. You did not deserve to be thrown out as they have done to you. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me.