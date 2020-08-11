La Liga club Valencia confirm two COVID-19 cases

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES La Liga side Valencia

La Liga side Valencia confirmed that two members of their squad have been diagnosed with Covid-19 following the latest round of tests carried out by the club on Monday.

The development comes just a day after the players returned for pre-season training. Valencia also announced the two individuals are under self-isolation at their respective homes.

"In the tests carried out on the first team this Monday, two positive cases have been detected for Covid-19, which are isolated in their corresponding homes, from in accordance with the protocols of LaLiga and the VCF itself," the statement on the club's Twitter handle read.

"Valencia CF, which from the first moment of this health crisis have given special importance to measures to stop the spread of the pandemic, will maintain a very strict protocol to which all the members of the first team and their bodies are absolutely committed," the club said.

This comes just days after Atletico Madrid had announced that forward Angel Correa and full-back Sime Vrsaljko were diagnosed with Covid-19. The duo, thus, won't be taking part in Atletico's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

