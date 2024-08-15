La Liga 2024-25 live: When and where to watch Real Madrid and Barcelona live on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal ahead of La Liga 2024-25 season

The 94th season of La Liga will commence with Athletic Club taking on Getafe in the curtain raiser at home on Thursday, August 15. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will clash for the biggest football title in Spain after an impressive pre-season campaign.

Real Madrid won the record-extending 36th title last season and are once again favourites to dominate the 2024-25 season. Carlo Ancelotti's side signed the French superstar Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to bolster their attack further but will enter the new season without club stalwarts Toni Kroos and Nacho.

Mbappe made an instant impact on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup final against Italian side Atalanta on Wednesday. The former PSG star scored a goal as Real Madrid kicked off their 2024-25 campaign with a 2-0 win and their first silverware. The Los Blancos will begin their La Liga campaign against Mallorca in an away game on Sunday evening.

Barcelona started their pre-season campaign with impressive wins over Real Madrid and Manchester City but concluded with big defeats against AC Milan and Monaco. New manager Hansi Flick has improved their squad with the quality signings of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.

Sergi Roberto left the club on a free transfer while the Catalan giants failed to extend Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix's loans. Barcelona will travel to Valencia for their opening La Liga game of the season on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid also look to mount a title challenge after finishing fourth in the last season. Diego Simone's side signed Julian Alvarez for £64m plus add-ons in one of the biggest deals in the summer transfer window. They lost Alvaro Morata to AC Milan but signed Alexander Sorloth to significantly boost their attack ahead of the new season.

La Liga 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of all La Liga 2024-25 matches online on JioTV and JioCinema application and website. All the games will also be available for live telecast on Sports 18 channels on TV for Indian users.