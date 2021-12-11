La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Madrid Derby Online, TV

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Karim Benzema.

La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Online, TV Telecast

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Following their comfortable win over Inter Milan in the Champions League, Real Madrid will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu this coming weekend for an even more pivotal match in the La Liga title race against defending champions and hated neighbours in Atletico Madrid. In 2020-2021, Real were locked in a battle for the ages with Atleti, and while they never lost to Los Rojiblancos, a late goal from Luis Suarez on the final day of the season led to Atleti securing the title.

On Matchday 17, Real Madrid will be out for a convincing victory in El Derbi that proves they are indeed the clear top team in La Liga.

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid is scheduled to take place on Saturday night (Sunday morning), December 12, at 1:15 AM (IST) at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Which TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.