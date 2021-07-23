Friday, July 23, 2021
     
Karim Benzema tests positive for coronavirus, delays start with Real Madrid

The club did not elaborate on the France forward’s condition in a short statement.

Madrid (Spain) Published on: July 23, 2021 16:19 IST
Striker Karim Benzema tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of preseason training, Real Madrid said Friday.

Benzema had been expected to return to Madrid on Friday to start training, but due to the positive test result he will stay in Lyon, France, while infected.

The 33-year-old Benzema will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days. He hasn’t played since France was eliminated from the European Championship on June 28.

Madrid plays its first match of the season at Alavés on Aug. 14.

