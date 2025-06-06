Jordan and Uzbekistan script history, qualify for their first ever FIFA World Cup Jordan and Uzbekistan have etched their names in the history books as they have secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after their respective qualification matches in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

New Delhi:

In a major development for Jordan and Uzbekistan, the two countries have etched their names in the history books as they have secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. This will be the two countries’ first-ever appearance in the World Cup.

It is worth noting that Uzbekistan took on the United Arab Emirates, and a 0-0 draw between the two teams was enough for Uzbekistan to secure qualification. The draw saw them take the second automatic qualification spot in Group A as they sit behind Iran.

Earlier, Jordan breezed past Oman 3-0 as they also clinched a place in the top two in their group. All three of Jordan’s goals were scored by Ali Olwan. Furthermore, apart from Jordan and Uzbekistan, South Africa has also secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026; this will be their 11th successive appearance in the tournament.

South Korea, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will be joining the likes of Japan, New Zealand, Iran and Argentina in the teams to have secured their place in the World Cup next year.

Speaking of South Korea, the side made quick work of Iraq, defeating them by 2-0. The side tops group B, with Jordan sitting in second place in the group. As for Group C, Australia clinched a late winner against Japan, who have already qualified for the marquee tournament.

To ensure their qualification into the FIFA World Cup 2026, Australia will have to avoid a five-goal defeat against Saudi Arabia in their next game. Furthermore, it was Behich who scored the winning goal for Australia against Japan, and after the game, who talked about the side’s campaign as well.

"It hasn't sunk in just yet but when the final whistle went it was a great feeling, It was a tough game and we had to grind it out. It's been a long campaign and we have worked so hard,” Behich was quoted as saying by ESPNIndia.