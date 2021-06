Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Italy vs Wales Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch ITA vs WAL Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN.

Italy vs Wales Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch ITA vs WAL Live Online on SonyLIV

ITA vs WAL Live Streaming: Wales will be looking to make certain of their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with a point against Europe's form side Italy at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. The Dragons have picked up four points from their opening two Group A games, while Italy have a perfect six from six and are already through to the next round.

Italy vs Wales Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch ITA vs WAL Live Online on SonyLIV

When is Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match?

What are the timings of Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match?

Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match will take place on Sunday, June 20.

Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match will start at 09:30 PM IST.

Where is Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match?

Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

Which TV channel will broadcast Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match?

Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match?

Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.