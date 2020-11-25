It's emotional: Veteran midfielder Bikramjit Singh on representing Punjabi club in I-League 2020-21

Image Source : TWITTER/ISL Bikramjit Singh

Veteran midfielder Bikramjit Singh, who has played for clubs across the country and winning numerous trophies, will represent a team from his home state for the very first time as he dons the RoundGlass Punjab FC colours for the I-League 2020-21 campaign.

"Honestly, had I retired without playing for a club from Punjab, it would have always pinched me for the rest of my life. At the junior level, I could not represent my home state much as I started playing for India at U-13 level and now, I count myself lucky and thank God that I have come into such a wonderful set-up with my new team," Bikramjit told www.i-league.org.

"I hope for a good season ahead and wish from the bottom of my heart that I keep playing for this team till the end of my playing days if all goes well," he added.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab, is already a two-time I-League winner with Churchill Brothers (2012-13) and Mohun Bagan (2014-15) and is determined and 'hungry' to complete a hat-trick in the upcoming season, which kicks off on January 9 next year.

"Ever since I started my career, I have always been hungry every season to win trophies and earn the title of 'champion'. It will always be my aim as long as I play. Jitna jeetun, utna kam hai (No matter how much I win, it's never enough). This season, I hope that the whole team fights hard as a unit and wins the championship in the end," Bikramjit said.

He began his I-League journey with the Indian Arrows in the 2010-11 season and according to him, the experience played a 'massive role' in his career and that facing his old team in the coming season will be an 'emotional' moment.

"Indian Arrows have had a massive role in my life. It was a great step taken at the time and so many former Arrows players are now playing across the country. The team and that experience are close to my heart and playing against them now will be emotional. However, playing against a former team is a scenario I have faced many times before and as a professional, I am committed to giving 100 per cent for my team," Bikramjit stated.