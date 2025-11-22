'It is not ideal': Ruben Amorim opens up on how he plans to tackle Manchester United's AFCON problem Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim recently came forward and talked about how he will be looking to tackle his side's problems that come with the ongoing AFCON, that could see them miss several star players.

The international break is over, and as football returns to the club format once more, many eyes will be set upon 20-time Premier League champions Manchester United. The side is set to continue its campaign by taking on Everton in their next game on November 25.

One of the biggest problems that they face ahead of the continuation would be them missing some of their key players. It is quite possible that Manchester United will be without the services of three key players due to their participation in the AFCON, and head coach Ruben Amorim came forward to have a say about the same.

"We have the rules when we will have to release the players. We are trying to have the players a bit longer but we will see. I think it is two weeks before the start. We will try to arrange something with the federations. We already knew (about AFCON), so it is a chance for other players. It is not ideal, they are so important in our squad,” Amorim was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

