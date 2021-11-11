Thursday, November 11, 2021
     
ISL: East Bengal part ways with head of sports science D'Angelus

Indian Super League (ISL) club East Bengal announced that it has decided to part ways with its head of sports science, Joseph Ronald D'Angelus.

Kolkata Published on: November 11, 2021 17:55 IST
Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal on Thursday announced that it has decided to part ways with its head of sports science, Joseph Ronald D'Angelus.

"SC East Bengal has agreed to mutually part ways with Joseph Ronald D'Angelus who had been appointed as the club's head of sports science. We would like to wish Joseph all the best for his future endeavours," tweeted SC East Bengal.

On Monday, SC East Bengal announced a 33-member squad for the 2021-2022 Indian Super League (ISL). SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 21 to begin their campaign. They will have the services of ISL 2020-2021 golden glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya in goal this season. Arindam appeared for ATK Mohun Bagan last season.

