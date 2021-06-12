Image Source : AP Inter Milan doctor in touch with Danes over Christian Eriksen's health.

Inter Milan team physician Piero Volpi said that the Italian club is contact with Danish federation regarding the health of Christian Eriksen, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Eriksen plays for Inter and helped the team win the Serie A title last month. Volpi says “we’re in contact with the Danish federation, the team manager, the team physician. But we still don’t know anything yet.”

Volpi adds that they have “heard what UEFA said and we’re all happy that he’s been stabilized. But that’s all we know.”

Volpi says Eriksen never contracted COVID-19, has no medical conditions that he’s aware of and has passed every medical exam without problem since joining Inter in January 2020 from Tottenham.