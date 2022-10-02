Indonesia stampede: Fans invade football pitch, 127 people killed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stampede breaks out in Indonesia

Highlights The stampede broke out after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya

The match was being played at province of East Java overnight

Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week

Indonesia stampede: In one of the most horrid events to have happened, 127 Indonesian people were killed after a stampede that followed soon after crowd trouble in a football match that was being played in East Java overnight. The match was contested between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. Supporters from the losing team failed to contain their anger as they invaded the football pitch which later escalated into a horrific event.

Seeing the situation getting out of hand, the police had to take extensive measures as they started to fire tear gas which later led to a stampede. The tear case caused a suffocation-like scenario which infuriated the fans even more. The fans of Arema FC triggered the incident after their side lost the match in the ongoing BRI Liga 1. Horrendous scenes followed after that. Various video clippings from local news channels have shown people rushing onto the football pitch.

Indonesian Sports and Youth Minister Zainudin Amali, a representative of the Indonesian government has condemned the event and said:

We are extremely sorry for this horrific incident. This certainly is a regrettable scenario that ‘injures’ our soccer culture, especially at a time when the supporters can watch football matches from the stadium. We will thoroughly evaluate the organization of the match and the attendance of supporters. Will we return to banning supporters from attending the matches? That is what we will discuss

The aftermath and the intensity of the event was such that as of now 127 have been killed, and over 180 individuals have been badly injured after the stampede broke out. The police chief of Nico Afinta has stated that the police had no other options left but to fire tear gas after the fans started to invade the football pitch and this led to a suffocation kind of a situation.

