ICC seeks response from PCB over hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025, reports

After India's reported refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, the PCB approached the ICC to seek answers on Monday. The ICC is also looking at alternative venues if Pakistan denies India's request for a hybrid model.

According to a report from the PTI, the PCB revealed that they received an email from the ICC that India will not travel to Pakistan due to security issues. The BCCI is unlikely to reverse its decision which might force the PCB to consider the hybrid model as they did for the Asia Cup 2023.

The ICC is reportedly looking at the PCB's answer for the potential hybrid model where India will be playing their games at a neutral venue. The ICC is also ready to give the PCB entire hosting fees if they accept a hybrid model.

“Unless the PCB decides to pull out of hosting the Champions Trophy the current plan is to hold India’s matches in UAE and the final in Dubai,” a source told PTI on Monday. “The Indian Cricket Board has told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is acceptable to them only if the final is held in Dubai and not in Pakistan. The ICC has told the PCB that if it decides to go ahead with the hosting of the mega event on a Hybrid Model it would get its full hosting fees and majority of the matches.”

However, the PCB remains silent on the hybrid model and is looking to seek legal options against the ICC if the latter shifts the tournament to other countries.

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a reliable PCB source told PTI. "An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision. As of now the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes, the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required."