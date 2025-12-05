'Frustrated, angry': Ruben Amorim does not hold back after Manchester United throw away lead against West Ham Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim slams Manchester United after their draw against West Ham in the Premier League, he lambasted the side for their poor showing and control over the game after taking the lead.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United continued their subpar run of form after they conceded a late goal against West Ham, drawing another game that looked like one they would win comfortably. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Old Trafford, and the game saw Diogo Dalot open the scoring.

Magassa scored the equaliser in the 83rd minute as the visitors stole a point. After the game, many experts came forward and lambasted Manchester United for their performance, and head coach Ruben Amorim shared the same sentiment.

"Frustrated, angry, that is it. After the first goal, we lost some second balls. We tried to defend all the time far from the goal. It happened long ball, they win the second ball against three guys of us so we need to be better in the second half. We are losing because of the second balls, sometimes it is not more men in front. We are really inconsistent but if you look at the goal, we have a long ball, we have everything under control, we need to do better. I always have the feeling that we have to score more goals and I'm sure about that,” Amorim told BBC Match of the Day.

Ruben Amorim further pointed out United’s mistakes

Furthermore, Amorim expressed his frustration at United losing control over the game, especially after Diogo Dalot had got them the lead in the first half itself.

“We should have closed the game with the ball because the game was there to win. I think the overall performance was not perfect. We had our moments but we lost control in the game in some minutes in the first half and in the second half, especially after the goal. The game was clearly ours to win and we had an opportunity with Cunha to finish the game off. It is really frustrating because you look at the game, you have the game under control and we didn't win,” Amorim said.

