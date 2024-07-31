Football at Paris Olympics: Men's quarter-final fixtures confirmed; Argentina to face France in epic showdown

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Argentine football players at Paris Olympics 2024

The top-two ranked teams Argentina and France are set to clash against each other in the football men's quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 2022 FIFA World Cup finalists are set for an epic rematch on August 2 while the newly-crowned European champions Spain received an easy quarter-final draw against Japan.

France registered an easy 3-0 win over New Zealand in their last Group A mixture to set up a quarter-final clash against the world no.1 Argentina. France and Japan were the only teams among the sixteen to win all three group-stage matches.

Argentina finishes second in Group B behind Morocco with two wins and one loss. Argentina entered the tournament with a record-breaking 16th Copa America title this month and are tipped to overcome the likes of France and Spain to claim gold at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Men's football quarter-final fixtures at Paris Olympics 2024

Morocco vs United States of America Japan vs Spain Egypt vs Paraguay Argentina vs France

