Football at Paris Olympics: Men's quarter-final fixtures confirmed; Argentina to face France in epic showdown

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France defeated New Zealand 3-0 to reach the men's quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics where they will be facing the world champions and the current no.1 team Argentina on August 2.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2024 19:02 IST
Football quarter-finals at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Argentine football players at Paris Olympics 2024

The top-two ranked teams Argentina and France are set to clash against each other in the football men's quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 2022 FIFA World Cup finalists are set for an epic rematch on August 2 while the newly-crowned European champions Spain received an easy quarter-final draw against Japan. 

France registered an easy 3-0 win over New Zealand in their last Group A mixture to set up a quarter-final clash against the world no.1 Argentina. France and Japan were the only teams among the sixteen to win all three group-stage matches. 

Argentina finishes second in Group B behind Morocco with two wins and one loss. Argentina entered the tournament with a record-breaking 16th Copa America title this month and are tipped to overcome the likes of France and Spain to claim gold at the Paris Olympics 2024. 

Men's football quarter-final fixtures at Paris Olympics 2024

  1. Morocco vs United States of America
  2. Japan vs Spain
  3. Egypt vs Paraguay
  4. Argentina vs France

More to follow...

