FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch France vs England on TV, online

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch England vs France on TV, online in India

England nad France are set to face each other on Sunday. Interesting, England have been eliminated from six of their previous eight knockout matches at the World Cup against the fellow european opponents. On the other hand, France are set to be the first reigning champions to play in the last eight of the World Cup after Brazil in 2006.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between France vs England:

When is France vs England match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 11h of December, Sunday.

Where will the match between France and England be held?

The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between France and England begin?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST

Where can we watch the match between France and England of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between France and England of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Head-to-head details

This will be the third World Cup encounter between England and France at the World Cup. The previous two matches were played in the years 1982 and 1966.

Matches won by England - 2

Matches won by France - 0 ​

