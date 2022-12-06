FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo to lose captaincy for round of 16 match against Switzerland?

Tuesday, December 06, 2022
     
FIFA World Cup 2022: After Portugal's heartbreaking loss against South Korea, it is being reported that Portugal stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo has had an altercation with his boss Fernando Santos.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2022 22:55 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi has made a statement in this edition of the FIFA World Cup and it is now time for his counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo to reply in style. As far as the first round of the World Cup Finals is considered, Ronaldo hasn't looked at his very best. Portugal are all set to take on Switzerland in the final round of 16 game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup which is being played in Qatar. The match will be played in the Lusail Stadium, but the fans might be in for a few shocking changes. 

Portugal, the champions of the 2016 edition of the Euro Cup might take the field without their skipper, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. Reportedly, CR7 has had a tiff with his team manager Fernando Santos. Not many days ago, Ronaldo in an explosive interview with English journalist Piers Morgan expressed his dissatisfaction with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, but now it seems that Ronaldo has managed to ruffle the feathers of the Portugal soccer team's boss. This reaction from the Portugal stalwart was quite evident after he was substituted during the team's final group match against a relatively weaker South Korean team last week. 

It was the 65th minute of the game when Ronaldo was substituted, shortly before Korea sealed the game in their favour. Ronaldo who was fuming after the loss was spotted walking away with his fingers on his lips. Explaining this act, CR7 said that it was directed towards a Korean player who had an altercation with him. Unfortunately for Ronaldo, this act caught the attention of team manager Fernando Santos who did not mince words while addressing it.

Fernando Santos said:

I have seen the images, make no mistake. Did I like what happened? not at all, not even a single bit of it. I really didn't like it. Having said that, everything from that moment, regarding that issue is finished. These are the issues that are resolved behind closed doors. The matter is done and dusted. As of now, the team is focussed on the match that is to be played against Switzerland.

Owing to Cristiano's mediocre performance in the group stages, Santos chose to maintain silence over Cristiano's captaincy. He was flooded with questions regarding this matter but he dodged all of them very sensibly. The Portugal manager said that he decides on the captain only when he reaches the stadium because he doesn't know about the lineup and is yet to lock one.

