FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar government makes 'MASSIVE' changes in code of conduct for fans | READ

FIFA World Cup 2022: The ongoing World Cup that is being hosted by Qatar has become a boiling pot for many controversies. One of the costliest World Cups to be played so far, the Qatar edition promised a lot, but as of now, it seems that things are going haywire off the pitch. On November 20, 2022, FIFA published a document that disallowed the fans from going shirtless, carrying Vuvuzelas and alcohol to all the eight stadiums that are hosting matches. These rules applied to all 64 matches.

FIFA in a statement said that fans must not remove items of clothing and reveal their intimate body parts and added that body tattoos and body paint are not a substitute for clothes. The Qatar government in association with FIFA has already banned the sale of beer in all eight stadiums. FIFA further stated that fans, while watching matches, must not be under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, or any narcotic substance. As of now, it seems as if a few of the restrictions are being eased out.

Just a day after Iran and Wales were eliminated from the World Cup, FIFA has now publically announced that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums. Before this, the stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities seized items with rainbow colors and slogans such as “Women. Life. Freedom". In the initial week of the tournament, seven European teams including Wales lost the fight to wear multi-colored “One Love” armbands during World Cup matches. A few fans also complained that they weren't allowed to bring rainbow-colored items into the stadium.

FIFA in a statement said:

FIFA is aware of some incidents where permitted items were not allowed to be displayed at stadiums,” soccer's world body said in a statement on Wednesday, more than a week after some incidents were reported at World Cup stadiums. FIFA has received assurances from authorities that venue commanders have been contacted about the agreed rules and regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. FIFA continues to work closely with the Host Country to ensure the full implementation of related regulations and agreed protocols.

FIFA's assurances have seemed to be overridden by Qatari authorities. Wales and Iran will not play any more games at the World Cup after results late Tuesday sent England and the United States from their Group B into the knockout rounds.

