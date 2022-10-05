Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Team India announce 21-member squad for showpiece event starting on October 11

The Indian Football federation on Wednesday announced the squad for the upcoming Women’s U-17 World Cup as they named a 21-member squad. The team will play all its matches on Bhuvneshwar with two other locations also in place for the youth tournament.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil. They will face the USA on October 11, followed by Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17, respectively, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

“It’s a new situation for everyone. India have never played the World Cup before. This is different ball game altogether. It’s a unique chance to show everyone that we have prepared well and will not allow anyone to run over us. Everyone wants to play the World Cup, but I can only select the best 21 in the squad,” Coach Dennerby said.

“When you are on the field, everything is held back behind and you just have to focus on the game. That’s what the girls need to do. We are not going into the tournament as the favourites. I believe the pressure then is on the opponents,” said the Swedish coach.

Pointing out the importance of performing well on the pitch, Dennerby said: “The performance is key for us. And I hope the girls are not much nervous and will play with confidence. You can’t be nervous and perform at the same time. It’s time to get the ball rolling.”

The final list of 21 registered players is as follows (jersey numbers in brackets):

GOALKEEPERS: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (1), Melody Chanu Keisham (13), Anjali Munda (21)

DEFENDERS: Astam Oraon (5),Kajal (20), Naketa (3), Purnima Kumari (2), Varshika (19), Shilky Devi Hemam (4)

MIDFIELDERS: Babina Devi Lisham (6), Nitu Linda (17), Shailja (15), Shubhangi Singh (16)

FORWARDS: Anita Kumari (11), Lynda Kom Serto (9), Neha (7), Rejiya Devi Laishram (18), Shelia Devi Loktongbam (12), Kajol Hubert Dsouza (8), Lavanya Upadhyay (10), Sudha Ankita Tirkey (14)

HEAD COACH: Thomas Dennerby

Following are India’s fixtures in Group A of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022:

October 11: Ind vs USA (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).

October 14: Ind vs Morocco (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).

October 17: Brazil vs Ind (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).

