FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Where to watch Real Madrid vs Al Hilal in India? Real Madrid will play Al Hilal in their opening game of the Club World Cup 2025. Both teams have hired a new manager in Xabi Alonso and Simeone Inzaghi, respectively. The match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Real Madrid will play Al Hilal in their opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup on June 18 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. It will mark the first time that the Los Blancos will play under their new manager, Xabi Alonso. After the La Liga season ended, Madrid parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti, who is now the head coach of Brazil. Meanwhile, after a disastrous season, the Spanish giants have bolstered their defence, signing some heavyweight names.

The headline transfer so far has been Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move from Liverpool to Madrid. With Dani Carvajal yet to recover completely, the fullback is very likely to start against Al Hilal. Meanwhile, it needs to be seen if the other signing, Dean Huijsen, starts or warms the bench to start his Madrid career.

It also needs to be seen what formation Alonso trusts. At Bayer Leverkusen, the Spaniard preferred 3-5-2, but things are very likely to shake up this time around, especially with Rodrygo, Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe available up front. Media reports claim that the head coach has also liked Arda Guler in the practice sessions, and he might play a huge role next season.

When it comes to Al Hilal, the only Saudi club in this tournament, they will pose a tough threat to Madrid. In the last few years, the Saudi clubs have made some blockbuster signings and courtesy of the same, Al Hilal look a strong unit with Joao Cancelo, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly available.

Meanwhile, they have also changed their coach ahead of the Club World Cup. They have appointed former Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi, who was recently part of the Champions League final. However, in the final, Inter suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Broadcast Details

When is Real Madrid vs Al Hilal match?

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal will be played on Thursday, June 19, according to IST.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Al Hilal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Al Hilal football match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal match on TV in India?

The match between Real Madrid vs Al Hilal won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal football match online on DAZN. Users need to log in to watch it for free.