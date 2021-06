Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Spain vs Sweden EURO 2020 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch ESP vs SWE Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live Streaming: How to Watch ESP vs SWE Live Online

Euro 2020 ESP vs SWE Live Streaming: Triple winners Spain are aiming for a perfect start to their Euro 2020 campaign when they take on Sweden in presence of home fans in Seville on Monday night. La Roja are bidding to win a fourth European Championship, which would make them the most successful team in the history of the competition, while Sweden will be attempting to make it out of the group stages for the first time since Euro 2004, when they progressed to the quarter-finals. Find details of Euro 2020 ESP vs SWE live streaming details below:

When is the Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match?

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match?

The Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match will take place on Tuesday morning (Monday night), June 15.

The Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match?

The Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville (Spain).

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match?

The Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match?

The Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.