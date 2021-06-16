Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Euro 2020: Russia defender Mario Fernandes hospitalized after fall against Finland

Russia defender Mario Fernandes was taken to the hospital with a suspected spinal injury after landing on his back in a fall Wednesday during a European Championship game against Finland.

The Brazilian-born right back was carried off on a stretcher in the 26th minute after a lengthy period of treatment on the field. He had jumped for a header and was unable to break his fall as he landed on his back. He was wearing a yellow support device on his head and neck as he was carried off the field.

The Russian team said Fernandes is suspected of having damaged part of his upper spine and was taken to the hospital for an examination.

The injury could add to personnel problems for Russia.

Veteran left back Yuri Zhirkov has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after injuring his thigh in the opening 3-0 loss to Belgium on Saturday. Defender Fyodor Kudryashov has yet to play after he was injured in a pre-tournament friendly. Winger Andrey Mostovoy was replaced in the squad last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.