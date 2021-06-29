Euro 2020: Ronaldo says Portugal will be back stronger

Follow us on Image Source : AP File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Portugal fans for their support and says the team “will be back stronger.”

The defending champions lost to Belgium 1-0 on Sunday in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

Ronaldo says in an Instagram post that “we didn’t achieve the result we wanted” but “we gave everything” and “are proud of our journey.”

He says the national team is “deeply and sincerely grateful” for the fans for being behind the team “from start to finish.”

He says this team “proved that it can still give a lot of happiness” to the Portuguese people.

Ronaldo finished the tournament with five goals and remains the leading scorer at Euro 2020. He is tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei as the all-time men’s scoring leader in international soccer with 109 goals.